EL CENTRO — Autoridades descartaron de forma preliminar circunstancias sospechosas después de que un adulto mayor fuese encontrado sin vida el lunes por la tarde en el interior de una habitación del Hotel Travelodge de la Calle South Cottonwood Circle.
Personal del hotel revisó la habitación del hombre después de que éste no fuera visto el lunes.
El adulto mayor fue encontrado muerto.
Las autoridades denegaron que la muerte hubiese sido provocada por otra persona.
El cuerpo del hombre fue entregado a Fryes Chapel.
