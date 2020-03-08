EL CENTRO — Un varón de 76 años de edad fue hallado sin vida la mañana de este viernes en el Hotel Roberta, situado en el 465 de la Calle State de esta ciudad.
El fallecido fue identificado como Wilbert Denson, quien el pasado 3 de enero cumplió 76 años de edad.
El reporte fue presentado a las autoridades a las 8:39 dela mañana de este 6 de marzo.
La parte quejosa dijo que del cuarto de hotel salían malos olores.
Paramédicos de las ambulancias AMR acudieron al sitio, donde descubrieron al varón en su cama y sin moverse.
Los paramédicos confirmaron la muerte y notificaron el incidente al Forense del Condado, cuyos oficiales se hicieron cargo del caso.
