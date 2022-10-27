EL CENTRO — Otro varón fue hallado sin vida por aparente sobredosis en El Centro.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió minutos antes de las 8 de la noche en el 355 de Avenida Commercial poniente, donde se ubica una empresa de reciclaje.
Una persona denunció que el varón de unos 50 años de edad, presuntamente estaba consumiendo sustancias ilícitas.
Al lugar acudieron paramédicos de la empresa AMR, quienes decretaron que el individuo había perdido la vida.
Las autoridades solicitaron la presencia de personal del Forense del Condado para hacerse cargo del cuerpo de José Arroyo, de 53 años de edad.
