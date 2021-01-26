EL CENTRO — Un residente local fue hallado sin vida la tarde del pasado domingo 24 de enero.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, cerca del cuerpo fueron halladas dos bolsas pequeñas con una sustancia.
El incidente fue reportado a las 4:35 de la tarde en el 1855 de Avenida Olive poniente.
Al lugar acudieron las autoridades, quienes solicitaron el apoyo del Forense debido a que el afectado ya había perecido.
El occiso fue identificado como Jesse Inzunza, de 36 años de edad.
El ahora fallecido fue hallado inconsciente por una persona en la cama del lugar.
En la recámara fueron halladas las bolsas con sustancia y una báscula.
Personal del Alguacil y del Forense acudió al lugar de los hechos.
