EL CENTRO — Una víbora fue localizada en la cochera de un domicilio en hechos registrados la mañana de este domingo 7 de junio.
El incidente se registró a las 9:17 de la mañana en el 3999 de la Calle Rubert Franks Drive.
El animal fue retirado del sitio y liberado a dos millas al sur del Camino McCabe.
