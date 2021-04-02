EL CENTRO — Una víbora fue localizada la tarde de este jueves 1 de abril en una residencia de esta ciudad.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado minutos antes de las 4 de la tarde en el negocio Dogwood Auto Body, situado en el 456 de Calle State oriente.
La parte quejosa dijo que la víbora, que medía unos seis pies de largo, fue colocada en un balde.
El denunciante dijo que el animal había salido de la defensa de un vehículo.
Las autoridades colocaron el animal en un contenedor y determinaron que estaba sin vida.
