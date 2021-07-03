EL CENTRO — Un automóvil arrendado fue hallado con un par de placas distintas, de las cuales una había sido reportada como robada.
El incidente ocurrió a las 6:38 de la mañana de este viernes 2 de julio en el 1523 de Calle Main, entre los negocios Skechers y Starbucks, frente a la mueblería Aarons.
El vehiculo era un GMC Savana, color amarillo, modelo 2018.
El automóvil tenía una placa del estado de Utah y otra de Indiana.
La placa de Utah fue robada en Chino, pero no había sido reportada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.