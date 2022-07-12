EL CENTRO — Un vehículo con reporte de robo en el Condado de Maricopa fue localizado la tarde de este lunes en El Centro.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos el incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a la 1:23 de la tarde en el negocio U Haul, situado al sur de Calle Cuarta.
El vehículo era una camioneta GMC, modelo 2008.
La unidad fue removida de las listas de automóviles robados.
