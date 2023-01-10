EL CENTRO — Un automóvil que fue reportado como robado durante el fin de semana fue localizado en el mismo lugar donde supuestamente había ocurrido el robo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, alrededor de las 9:39 de la mañana del domingo 8 de enero una persona reportó que en la tienda Circle K del 1999 al poniente de Avenida Adams localizó un Toyota Corolla, color plata.
El vehículo había sido reportado de dicho lugar días antes.
La policía contactó al propietario registrado del vehículo, un varón quien el 22 de enero cumplirá 55 años, a fin de que pasara a recoger la unidad.
El vehículo fue retirado de la lista de automóviles con reporte de robo.
La policía halló el vehículo sin daño alguno.
