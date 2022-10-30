EL CENTRO -- Un vehículo que había sido reportado como robado fue localizado en la tarde de este sábado 29 de octubre en la esquina de la calle Sexta y Avenida Park.
Una persona denunció a las 5:33 de la tarde el robo de un Ford F150, color plata, con placas de California, que había sido robado horas antes.
La parte denunciante dijo que dentro del vehículo se encontraba un teléfono celular con el cual aparentemente logró localizar el pickup.
Las autoridades hallaron el vehículo en el exterior del centro acuático sin personas dentro.
El Ford fue entregado al propietario sin daño alguno.
