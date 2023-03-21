EL CENTRO — Un vehículo que fue reportado como robado en fechas recientes de un bar de esta ciudad fue hallado y recuperado por su propietario.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía, un Honda HR-V, color negro, con placas de California, fue localizado en la tienda 7 Eleven ubicada en Avenida Adams a las 5:36 de la tarde del domingo.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía que el vehículo fue robado del Bar Lovins la madrugada del mismo domingo 19 de marzo.
La parte afectada dijo haber sido presuntamente asaltado en el exterior del bar.
El vehículo fue localizado sin daño alguno y devuelto a su propietario.
