Today

Windy with rain showers. High 69F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 69F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.