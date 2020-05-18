BRAWLEY — Un vehículo desocupado fue encontrado la noche del viernes 15 de mayo sumergido en el Canal Principal Central, que se encuentra a media milla al norte de los caminos Austin y Keystone, según registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Personal del Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial descubrió el vehículo alrededor de las 9:20 de la noche y solicitó ayuda al equipo de buceo del Alguacil.
Debido a que el vehículo estaba desocupado, la corporación determinó que respondería al lugar de los hechos el sábado por la mañana.
No hubo más información disponible de inmediato.
