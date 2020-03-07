EL CENTRO — Un hombre de El Centro de 26 años fue arrestado el jueves por presunto robo de automóviles, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Dillon M. Rowsell, quien fue detenido a las 5:38 de la tarde en la autopista Evan Hewes Highway, al este del Camino Brown.
El sospechoso fue arrestado por elementos de la Patrulla de Caminos de California, quienes lo ingresaron en la cárcel del condado bajo sospecha de robo de automóvil y posesión de un vehículo con reporte de robo.
