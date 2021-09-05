EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo fue enviado al hospital la mañana de este sábado luego de sufrir un accidente.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 11:20 de la mañana en la cuadra 1500 de Calle Cypress Drive.
Según el reporte, el conductor había impactado un vehículo estacionado y estaba herido.
Personal de las ambulancias AMR fue desplegado al lugar para atender al herido.
Las autoridades habían preparado una ambulancia aérea que, al parecer, no fue utilizada.
El herido fue trasladado al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro y el vehículo remolcado del lugar.
