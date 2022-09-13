EL CENTRO — Dos personas fueron trasladadas a un hospital local luego de un accidente registrado la tarde de este lunes 12 de septiembre.
El accidente ocurrió en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Adams.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, en el incidente participaron los conductores de una Nissan Pathfinder, modelo 1999, y un Ford F-150, modelo 2006.
La Nissan registró daños mayores en la parte frontal y el Ford daños moderados en el lado del copiloto.
Ambos vehículos fueron removidos por servicios de grúas.
Los dos involucrados en el accidente fueron enviados al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro por dolores y lesiones.
