EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue enviado al hospital luego de presuntamente haber se intoxicado con oxicodona.
Reportes de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente se registró minutos después de las 9 de la noche en un lugar cuya dirección no fue dada a conocer.
El afectado fue trasladado por personal de emergencias de las ambulancias AMR al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro para ser tratado.
