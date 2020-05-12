Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 89F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High around 90F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.