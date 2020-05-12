El cantante Julio Preciado fue hospitalizado en Guadalajara por presentar principios de neumonía.
El artista dijo en redes sociales que este padecimiento lo ha sufrido desde hace dos años.
Sin embargo, en esta ocasión los médicos le han practicado también la prueba del COVID-19 la tarde del lunes debido a que presenta insuficiencia respiratoria.
El ex vocalista de la Banda El Recodo recordó ser un paciente con enfermedad renal y con transplante, por lo cual debe seguir ciertos protocolos de salud.
“Afortunadamente me siento bien, bendito Dios y cuídense mucho, quédense en casa”, finalizó su comentario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.