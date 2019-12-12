BRAWLEY — Un menor cuya identidad no fue revelada fue hospitalizado con heridas leves después de haber sido arrollado por el conductor de un vehículo.
El Departamento de Policía de Brawley recibió múltiples informes alrededor de las 7:50 de la mañana del lunes respecto a una colisión de tráfico ocurrida en la cuadra marcada con los números 1000 de la calle B
Los oficiales respondieron al lugar de los hechos, donde encontraron que un vehículo aparentemente había golpeado a un menor y que el menor resultó herido.
El menor fue transportado a un hospital local para recibir tratamiento por las heridas leves que sufrió.
La causa de la colisión sigue bajo investigación, anunció la policía el martes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.