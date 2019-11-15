EL CENTRO — Un niño fue hospitalizado el miércoles luego de que un perro callejero lo mordiera en tres ocasiones en el rostro mientras se encontraba en su patio delantero de una residencia situada en la cuadra marcada con los números 200 de la Calle Tangerine Drive.
Un oficial de la policía de El Centro acudió el miércoles por la noche al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro mientras el niño era atendido en la sala de emergencias.
La madre dijo al oficial no haber visto al perro; sin embargo, otros niños lograron ver al animal y lo describieron como un perro marrón de tamaño mediano.
El oficial intentó buscar el perro en la zona pero no pudo localizarlo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.