OCOTILLO — Un inmigrante originario de Pakistán sufrió una lesión luego de haber caído de lo alto del cerco fronterizo.
La Patrulla Fronteriza informó este lunes que el incidente ocurrió luego de que un grupo de 18 inmigrantes cruzara a los Estados Unidos de forma irregular.
El inmigrante de Pakistán sufrió una lesión en la pierna luego de caer del cerco.
El inmigrante fue enviado a un Hospital de Palm Springs para recibir tratamiento.
