EL CENTRO — Un varón de 33 años de edad fue trasladado al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro la madrugada de este lunes 26 de abril luego de haber sido herido con un arma punzocortante.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue notificado a la corporación local minutos después de la 1 de la madrugada.
Personal del hospital informó que David Lozano había sido lesionado con un arma punzocortante en algún lugar de esta ciudad.
El incidente ocurrió unas tres horas antes del reporte.
La parte denunciante dijo que el herido llegó al hospital por su propio pie con una herida en el antebrazo.
El herido dijo haber sido lesionado por personas desconocidas.
El afectado se negó a colaborar con la investigación.
