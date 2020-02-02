BRAWLEY — Un peatón fue trasladado vía aérea para recibir tratamiento después de ser arrollado el viernes por la noche cerca de los caminos Cady y Kalin por un vehículo cuyo conductor huyó de la escena.
El incidente ocurrió aproximadamente a las 10:42 de la noche.
Elementos del Departamento de Policía de Brawley y la Patrulla de Carreteras de California respondieron al lugar de los hechos poco después.
El vehículo sospechoso fue descrito como un Toyota gris o plateado con posible daño en la parte delantera, parrilla y parabrisas, afirmó la CHP.
Sobre el incidente no hubo mayor información disponible de manera inmediata.
