EL CENTRO — El lunes por la noche se informó un accidente y fuga del presunto responsable en el área de Calle Cuarta Sur y Calle Smoketree Drive en El Centro.
Según los informes, el vehículo sospechoso, un Dodge Durango, color plateado y de modelo antiguo, chocó contra una GMC Acadia, color negro y luego huyó.
El incidente se informó a la Patrulla de Caminos de California alrededor de las 11:30 de la noche.
Según los informes, la víctima comenzó a perseguir al vehículo sospechoso.
Sin embargo, un despachador de CHP aconsejó a la víctima que se detuviera.
Se envió una unidad de CHP, y CHP solicitó ayuda de todas las unidades del sur del condado para buscar el vehículo sospechoso, que fue visto por última vez en dirección al sur sobre Camino Dogwood.
Al cierre de esta edición se desconocía si se encontraron al sospechoso y al vehículo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.