EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo impactó a otro automóvil y posteriormente huyó del lugar de los hechos.
El incidente ocurrió a las 6:21 de la tarde de este jueves 21 de diciembre en la esquina de Avenida La Brucherie y Avenida Euclid.
El sospechoso circulaba en un pickup Chevrolet, color blanco, el cual chocó un Ford F150, color plata.
El conductor responsable fue visto al poniente sobre Avenida Adams en un vehículo que llevaba daños en la parte frontal.
Posteriormente, el conductor fue visto cerca de la Oficina Postal de Calle Main.
Las autoridades localizaron el vehículo en el 1751 de Avenida Adams, donde fueron confiscadas tres armas de fuego como evidencia.
El vehículo fue remolcado por el servicio de gruas.
