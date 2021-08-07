EL CENTRO — El conductor de un pickup huyó tras presuntamente haber impactado al conductor de un Nissan.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 10:51 de la mañana en la esquina de Avenida Imperial y Avenida Adams.
El accidente se regsitro entre un Chevrolet Silverado, color negro, cuyo conductor huyo rumbo al poniente sobre Avenida Adams, quien aparentmnemet impacto un Nissan Sentra, color gris.
La conductora del Nissan, quien no sufrió lesiones, dijo desconocer la matrícula del pickup.
