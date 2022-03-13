BOMBAY BEACH — La mujer que murió en un accidente el 7 de marzo cerca de Bombay Beach que también mató a un hombre fue identificada como Susan Rene Brumley, de 57 años, informó la oficina del forense del Condado.
El forense identificó previamente al otro ocupante como William Franklin Earlywine, de 57 años. Ambos eran residentes de Niland, informó la Patrulla de Carreteras de California.
La pareja circulaba a bordo de una camioneta que, por razones desconocidas, salió de la autopista 111 alrededor de las 10 de la mañana y se volcó.
Ninguno de los ocupantes llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad, y ambos fueron arrojados del vehículo y murieron en el lugar, informó la CHP.
No se supo de inmediato quién conducía.
