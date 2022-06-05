BRAWLEY -- El hombre que murió el miércoles cuando su Dodge Charger se estrelló contra la parte trasera de un tractor cerca de esta ciudad fue identificado como Kevin Zavala, de 26 años, informó la oficina del forense del condado.
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 3:30 de la tarde en la autopista 86 al sur de Camino Carey.
El Charger se incendió y quedó completamente calcinado, informó la Patrulla de Caminos de California. Zavala murió en el lugar. Su ciudad de residencia no estuvo disponible de inmediato.
El conductor del tractor, Joshua Aguirre, de 24 años, de El Centro, no resultó herido. El incidente sigue bajo investigación.
