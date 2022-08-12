EL CENTRO — El peatón que falleció cuando fue atropellado por un camión en la carretera interestatal 8 cerca de Seeley el 5 de agosto fue identificado como John Beck, de 57 años, informó el jueves la oficina forense del condado.
El occiso era de Costa Mesa, informó la Patrulla de Carreteras de California.
Las autoridades aún no tenían una explicación de por qué estaba caminando en la concurrida carretera.
Beck fue atropellado alrededor de la 1:30 de la tarde en los carriles hacia el oeste cerca del área de descanso Sunbeam. Fue declarado muerto en el lugar.
El asunto está siendo investigado por el forense y el CHP.
