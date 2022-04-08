EL CENTRO — Elementos asignados a labores de inteligencia del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza arrestaron a un ciudadano en presunta posesión de armas de fuego mientras transportaba a inmigrantes indocumentados.
El Jefe del Sector Gregory Bovino informó este jueves en redes sociales que el sospechoso también contaba con una orden de arresto en su contra.
Las autoridades incautaron un rifle, una pistola, dos armas de postas y municiones.
Sobre el incidente no se proporcionaron mayores detalles.
