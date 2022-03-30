EL CENTRO — Directivos de la preparatoria Southwest entregaron a la policía de El Centro diversos artículos confiscados a estudiantes, entre los que se encuentran varias armas punzocortantes.
Registros de la policía de esta ciudad indican que el incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 11:27 de la mañana de este martes 29 de marzo.
La parte denunciante informó que los directivos de la escuela confiscaron 93 vaporizadores, así como dos carteras tres baterías un par de llaves, cuatro navajas, seis audífonos marca Apple y cuatro teléfonos marca iPhone.
Las autoridades escolares entregaron los artículos que fueron confiscados a los alumnos a la policía local.
