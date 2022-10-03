CALEXICO — Agentes de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras incautaron más de 100 libras de fentanilo a finales de septiembre.
La agencia agregó que los oficiales federales también decomisaron poco más de seis libras de metanfetamina.
El primero de los incidentes ocurrió el 21 de septiembre en la Garita Este.
En ese lugar, los agentes decomisaron 56 paquetes con 74 libras de fentanilo y las 6.17 libras de metanfetamina.
Según la corporación, una mujer llevaba la droga en un vehículo.
Tres días después, en Garita Oeste los agentes estadounidenses decomisaron 31 paquetes con 65 libras de fentanilo.
Un individuo llevaba la droga en un vehículo.
Agentes del CBP incautaron tanto el enervante como los vehículos.
Por su parte, los sospechosos quedaron a disposición de oficiales encargados de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional de la Agencia de Control de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE).
