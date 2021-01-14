CALEXICO — Agentes de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras (CBP) incautaron un cargamento de 50 libras de metanfetamina en Garita Poniente.
El Director del Puerto Fronterizo, David Salazar, dio a conocer este miércoles que los agentes de la garita, apoyados con equipo de rayos X y un agente canino, lograron hallar 45 paquetes que eran transportados en un vehículo.
El valor de la droga alcanza los 140 mil dólares.
De acuerdo al funcionario, la droga iba escondida en un neumático de refacción de una camioneta GMC.
