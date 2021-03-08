EL CENTRO — La policía de esta ciudad incautó un vehículo la noche de este domingo 7 de marzo tras haber sorprendido al conductor en aparente estado de ebriedad.
El incidente ocurrió a las 11:17 de la noche en la esquina de Calle Haskell Drive y Calle Main.
En el lugar, las autoridades remolcaron un Nissan Frontier, modelo 2016, color negro.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, las autoridades emitieron un citatorio a Michael Andrew Rodríguez, de 21 años de edad por conducir en estado de ebriedad.
