EL CENTRO — Una mujer que aparentemente se negaba a mover su vehículo del servicio automovilístico de un restaurante local fue detenida y la unidad remolcada.
El incidente fue reportado originalmente a las 8 de la noche de este sábado 16 de enero en el Panda Express, situado en el 2380 de Calle Cuarta.
La mujer conducía un Honda Civic, color negro, quien aparentemente estaba intoxicada y se negaba a mover el vehículo.
La mujer, identificada como Kimberly Calhoun, fue localizada entre Panda Express e In N Out.
Un testigo dijo que la mujer había golpeado otro vehículo que ya no se encontraba en el lugar.
El vehículo fue remolcado por el servicio de grúas, indican registros policiacos.
Calhoun, de 48 años de edad, fue citada a comparecer ante las autoridades por conducir con un nivel de alcohol mayor al máximo autorizado por la ley.
La mujer fue entregada a su familia.
