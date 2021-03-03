EL CENTRO — La policía decomisó un vehículo y citó a comparecer al conductor la madrugada de este martes 2 de marzo por presuntas violaciones al Código de salud y al Código Penal.
El incidente se registró a la 1:53 de la mañana en la cuadra marcada con los números 1500 de Avenida Orange.
Según indican registros de la policía de esta ciudad, el vehículo incautado fue una camioneta Dodge Town & Country, modelo 2008.
El conductor de la camioneta fue identificado como Gustavo Ruiz Meza Junior, de 46 años de edad.
Las autoridades indicaron que el sospechoso habría cometido delitos relacionados con los Códigos de Salud y Penal, por lo cual fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades en fechas próximas.
El vehículo fue remolcado por un servicio de grúas local.
