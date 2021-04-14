EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por obtener beneficios públicos sin facultad para ello y falsedad de declaraciones para conseguir dichos apoyos fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel del Condado.
Reportes policiacos indican que Sergio Ozzie Romero, de 26 años de edad, fue ubicado a las 2 de la tarde de este martes 13 de abril en la cuadra 600 al poniente de Calle Main.
Tras detener al individuo, las autoridades confirmaron que contaba con una orden de aprehensión, por la cual se le impuso una fianza de 5 mil dólares.
Romero fue arrestado y fichado en la cárcel del condado.
