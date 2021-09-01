EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente agredió a su ex novia fue arrestado e ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió minutos antes de las 7 de la tarde de este martes 31 de agosto en una residencia situada en la cuadra 600 de Calle Décima.
La parte quejosa dijo que su ex novio, un varón de 20 años, acudió al domicilio, donde estuvo golpeando la puerta frontal.
La denunciate dijo que el sospechoso carga un arma de fuego y un cuchillo.
La mujer dijo que el sospechoso presentaba actitud agresiva.
Los oficiales acudieron al domicilio, donde localizaron al sospechoso, quien fue detenido y enviado a la cárcel del condado.
