La actividad del fútbol americano reinicia este viernes 20 de agosto luego del regreso a clases presenciales.

Dentro de la Liga del Valle Imperial, los Linces de Brawley visitarán a Mater Dei, los Vikingos de Holtville estarán en el campo de los Aguilas de Southwest, los Bulldogs de Calexico recibirán a Palo Verde y Central será anfitrión de Mount Carmel.

En la Liga del Desierto, los Escoceses de Vincent visitarán a San Diego.

Próximos partidos

Viernes 27 de agosto

Southwest-Vincent

Castle Park-Calexico

Central-Point Loma

Imperial-West Hills

Brawley-Valley Center

Desert Mirage-Calipatria

