La actividad del fútbol americano reinicia este viernes 20 de agosto luego del regreso a clases presenciales.
Dentro de la Liga del Valle Imperial, los Linces de Brawley visitarán a Mater Dei, los Vikingos de Holtville estarán en el campo de los Aguilas de Southwest, los Bulldogs de Calexico recibirán a Palo Verde y Central será anfitrión de Mount Carmel.
En la Liga del Desierto, los Escoceses de Vincent visitarán a San Diego.
Próximos partidos
Viernes 27 de agosto
Southwest-Vincent
Castle Park-Calexico
Central-Point Loma
Imperial-West Hills
Brawley-Valley Center
Desert Mirage-Calipatria
