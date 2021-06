Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Very hot. High 112F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High 118F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.