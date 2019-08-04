CALEXICO — Un hombre de 42 años fue arrestado por intentar ingresar a la Garita Oeste después de ser deportado, según los registros de la oficina del alguacil del condado.
Roberto Estrada Torres, de 42 años, quien reportó ser mecánico, fue arrestado a las 12:55 del mediodía del miércoles 31 de julio.
Las autoridades no revelaron mayores detalles sobre el arresto.
