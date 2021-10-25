EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció la noche de este domingo el robo de su bolsa, de la cual fue aparentemente sustraída una tarjeta bancaria que los ladrones intentaron utilizar en la tienda Walmart.
De acuerdo a la denuncia, la bolsa fue robada de la tienda Ross, ubicada sobre Avenida Imperial.
La bolsa con tenía 25 dólares, una tarjeta de residente permanente, otra del seguro social y un iPhone modelo 11 de 126 GB.
