YUMA, Arizona — Elementos del Sector Yuma de la Patrulla Fronteriza detuvieron el fin de semana a más grupos de gran tamaño de inmigrantes.
A la 1:15 de la madrugada del sábado 8 de mayo, los agentes federales ubicaron a un grupo de 42 migrantes en el Camino del Condado 17, cerca del Canal Salinity.
Unas dos horas más tarde fue hallado un grupo de 79 inmigrantes en la misma zona.
A las 2 de la madrugada de este lunes fue detenido un grupo de 98 migrantes en el área.
Las autoridades indicaron que los grupos fueron trasladados a las instalaciones del Sector para ser procesados.
