CALEXICO — Elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras interceptaron un cargamento de 46 libras de fentanilo en Garita Oeste.
De acuerdo a funcionarios de la agencia, la droga era transportada en una camioneta Chevrolet Suburban.
David Salazar, director de puertos fronterizo en la ciudad, dijo que el aseguramiento se dio gracias a la ayuda de un binomio canino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.