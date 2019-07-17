SEELEY — La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial está investigando el reporte de un robo realizado el lunes por la tarde en una residencia cerca de la esquina del Camino Jeffrey y la carretera Evan Hewes.
Las autoridades creen que el robo ocurrió entre las 8 de la mañana y las 4 de la tarde del lunes.
El incidente fue reportado al 911 aproximadamente a las 4:50 de la tarde.
Personal de la Unidad de Investigaciones Científicas acudió al sitio para recuperar las pruebas encontradas e identificadas en la escena, dijo el martes el teniente del Alguacil, Robert Benavidez.
El Teniente dijo que aún no se ha identificado a un sospechoso.
La corporación se encuentra a la espera de mayor información por parte de la víctima en referencia a los artículos hurtados.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.