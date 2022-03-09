BRAWLEY — La policía de la ciudad y el Distrito de Escuelas Preparatorias Brawley Union han dado a conocer información limitada sobre un incidente registrado el viernes entre un jugador y un entrenador del equipo de béisbol de la escuela.
“Recibimos una llamada hoy alrededor de las 11:45 de la mañana en el campo de béisbol”, dijo el jefe de policía Jimmy Duran.
“Fue un altercado verbal entre un jugador y un entrenador. La información que recibieron nuestros oficiales al llegar es que el entrenador fue el agresor. Fue despedido por la escuela y no estaba en la escena cuando llegaron nuestros oficiales”, agregó.
El Superintendente del Distrito Simón Canalez comentó: “En cuanto al incidente de hoy, hubo un altercado verbal entre un entrenador asistente y un jugador. Los individuos fueron separados”.
Cuando se le mostró un correo electrónico anónimo recibido sobre el incidente, solo agregó: "Estamos al tanto de varias acusaciones y las estamos investigando enérgicamente".
