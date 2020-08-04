BRAWLEY — El Departamento de policía de Brawley detuvo a tres varones por su presunta relación con un tiroteo registrado a las 7:30 de la tarde del domingo en la cuadra 1200 de la calle K, informó la Policía local.
Posteriormente,la parte informante dejó de cooperar durante la investigación y los tres sujetos, que incluían a un menor, fueron liberados, dijo el sargento DanielSantiago.
Las autoridades no informaron sobre personas heridas en relación con el presunto incidente.
