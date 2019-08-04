IMPERIAL — Detectives de la oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial investigan un incendio presuntamente provocado ocurrido alrededor de las 10:50 de la mañana del viernes 2 de agosto en las instalaciones de la compañía Hazard Construction, ubicadas en las carreteras Arika y Bowker.
Según los registros del alguacil, un inodoro y la sección frontal de un mostrador resultaron dañados en el incidente.
