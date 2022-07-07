EL CENTRO — La policía de El Centro investiga una supuesta amenaza de tiroteo en la preparatoria Central de esta ciudad.
Registros de la corporación indican que una persona denunció a las 9:31 de la noche del pasado martes 5 de julio la aparente amenaza.
La denunciante dijo haber visto en la red social Snapchat un mensaje sobre una balacera que habría de ocurrir en el plantel escolar.
Las autoridades abrieron una investigación sobre la amenaza.
