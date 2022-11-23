CALÉXICO — La Biblioteca Memorial Enrique Camarena invita a la comunidad a tomarse una foto con su Árbol de Navidad de 5 a 6 de la tarde el jueves 15 de diciembre.
La biblioteca publicó que no es necesario registrarse.
Los primeros 150 niños (de 0 a 12 años) recibirán un obsequio cortesía de la Bibioteca Camarena, la Ciudad de Calexico, los Amigos de la Biblioteca Camarena, la Universidad Estatal de San Diego en el Valle Imperial y la pediatra Michelle Melendez, según la publicación.
Además de la foto, los asistentes podrán disfrutar de la lectura de un cuento y llevarse una manualidad para llevar.
La publicación indicó que no habrá baños públicos disponibles.
Para más información comunicarse al (760) 768-2170.
