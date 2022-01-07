EL CENTRO — A pesar del alza en casos de Covid-19 en el Valle Imperial, la Cámara de Comercio Regional del Valle Imperial prepara su reunión mensual de enero.
El evento se desarrollará el 20 de enero de 5 a 7 de la tarde en el restaurante Inferno, ubicado en el 3451 de Camino Dogwood en El Centro.
De acuerdo a la invitación enviada por la Cámara a través del correo electrónico, en el evento habrá rifas, aperitivos, refrescos y más.
